Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-09-2025 | 07:18
Spain says Israel's anti-semitism accusations 'false'
Spain on Monday said it "strongly rejects the false and slanderous accusations of anti-semitism" by Israel after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced nine measures aimed at stopping what he called "the genocide in Gaza."
The foreign ministry condemned the accusations -- and a move by Israel to ban two Spanish ministers from entry -- saying Spain "would not be intimidated in its defense of peace, international law and human rights."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Israel
Anti-semitism
Accusations
