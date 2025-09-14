Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh

14-09-2025 | 04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh

Despite intensified sessions aimed at advancing a potential security agreement between Israel and Syria, an Israeli official has dismissed the possibility of a planned sideline meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported that the official said negotiations have not yet matured to the point of reaching an agreement, stressing that discussions remain in an exploratory phase.

