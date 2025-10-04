Israel military says still operating in Gaza City

Israel's military said Saturday it was continuing its offensive in Gaza City and warned residents not to return to the area, even after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its assault on the territory.



"The Israeli military troops are still operating in Gaza City, and returning to it is extremely dangerous. For your safety, avoid returning north or approaching areas of Israeli troop activity anywhere -- including in the southern Gaza Strip," the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said on X.



AFP