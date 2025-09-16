News
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 14:12
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month after addressing the U.N. General Assembly.
"Trump invited me to the White House. I will meet with him... after my speech at the U.N.," Netanyahu said at a press conference.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Netanyahu
US
Trump
UN
Next
Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
Previous
