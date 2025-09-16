Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month

Middle East News
16-09-2025 | 14:12

Israel&#39;s Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that he would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month after addressing the U.N. General Assembly.

"Trump invited me to the White House. I will meet with him... after my speech at the U.N.," Netanyahu said at a press conference.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

Netanyahu

US

Trump

UN

Israel slams as 'distorted and false' UN probe on Gaza 'genocide'
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
