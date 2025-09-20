Zelenskyy says he will meet Trump at UN next week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would meet his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week in comments released on Saturday.



Zelenskyy said he would hold "a meeting with the President of the United States," adding he would discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia during the talks with Trump.



AFP