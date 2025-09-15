Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday vowed his country would defend itself against what he called U.S. "aggression."



Referring to the U.S. naval build-up in the Caribbean and the recent deadly attack on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, Maduro said Caracas would exercise its "legitimate right to defend itself."



He had particular criticism for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him the "lord of death and war."



AFP