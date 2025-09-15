News
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
World News
15-09-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday vowed his country would defend itself against what he called U.S. "aggression."
Referring to the U.S. naval build-up in the Caribbean and the recent deadly attack on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, Maduro said Caracas would exercise its "legitimate right to defend itself."
He had particular criticism for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him the "lord of death and war."
AFP
Related Articles
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights
Lebanon News
2025-07-16
'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel
Lebanon News
2025-08-11
Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel
World News
2025-07-12
Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks
World News
2025-07-12
Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks
World News
2025-07-07
Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS
World News
2025-07-07
Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS
Recommended For You
World News
12:54
UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland
World News
12:54
UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash
World News
08:40
S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'
World News
08:40
S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'
World News
08:40
Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China
World News
08:40
Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
World News
14:15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
World News
14:15
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'
Videos
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Lebanon News
03:16
Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Middle East News
10:28
President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Lebanon News
05:32
Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
09:30
Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria
Middle East News
11:33
Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria
Middle East News
11:33
Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
Lebanon News
12:20
LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations
