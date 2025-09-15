Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'

World News
15-09-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Venezuela&#39;s Maduro vows to defend against US &#39;aggression&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday vowed his country would defend itself against what he called U.S. "aggression."

Referring to the U.S. naval build-up in the Caribbean and the recent deadly attack on a suspected Venezuelan drug boat, Maduro said Caracas would exercise its "legitimate right to defend itself."

He had particular criticism for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling him the "lord of death and war."

AFP

World News

Maduro

defend

against

'aggression'

LBCI Next
Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities: Utah governor
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

'No turning back:' PM Salam vows to restore state sovereignty and defend Lebanon’s rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-11

Iran reaffirms support for Lebanon's right to defend itself against Israel

LBCI
World News
2025-07-12

Emmanuel Macron calls on EU to 'defend European interests' in US tariff talks

LBCI
World News
2025-07-07

Trump vows extra 10% tariff against countries 'aligning' with BRICS ​

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:54

UK says fighter jets to join NATO missions over Poland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Spain cancels major Israel arms deal amid Gaza backlash

LBCI
World News
08:40

S.Sudan opposition calls for mobilization of forces for 'regime change'

LBCI
World News
08:40

Trump announces deal on 'certain company' amid TikTok talks with China

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
World News
14:15

Venezuela's Maduro vows to defend against US 'aggression'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israel says alleged Hezbollah member involved in arms production killed in Lebanon's south

LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon foils massive drug smuggling attempt, seizes 6.5 million Captagon pills

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Say goodbye to cash: Lebanon to allow card payments for taxes and fees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
09:30

Qatar’s Emir: Israel making Gaza unlivable, destabilizing Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian President affirms support for Qatar, condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More