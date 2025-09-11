IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month

Lebanon Economy
11-09-2025 | 11:21
High views
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month
IMF: Team of experts to visit Lebanon this month

The IMF’s Communications Director, Julie Kozack, said on Thursday that a team from the fund will visit Lebanon this month to give a boost to discussions on an IMF-supported program.

Kozack added in a press briefing that Lebanon will need “substantial support from external partners for its reform efforts, preferably on very concessional terms.”

She also noted that resolving banking sector issues is a key part of the final reform program.

Reuters

