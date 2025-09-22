Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House

22-09-2025 | 13:38
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet leaders of key Muslim countries while attending the U.N. General Assembly, amid heavy focus at the forum on Israel's war in Gaza, the White House said Monday.

Trump will hold a "multilateral meeting" with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.


AFP
 

