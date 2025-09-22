News
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House
World News
22-09-2025 | 13:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to meet key Muslim leaders at UN: White House
U.S. President Donald Trump will meet leaders of key Muslim countries while attending the U.N. General Assembly, amid heavy focus at the forum on Israel's war in Gaza, the White House said Monday.
Trump will hold a "multilateral meeting" with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told a briefing.
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Muslim
Leaders
UN
White House
