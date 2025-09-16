Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio visits Jerusalem: Witnesses

Israel heavily bombarded Gaza City on Tuesday, witnesses told AFP, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed Israel's offensive in the devastated Palestinian territory.



"There is heavy, relentless bombing on Gaza City, and the danger keeps increasing," witness Ahmed Ghazal said, adding that homes had been destroyed and residents were trapped under the rubble.



Gaza civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that "bombing is still ongoing heavily across Gaza City, and the number of deaths and injuries continues to rise."



AFP