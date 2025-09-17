Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 03:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel announces &#39;temporary&#39; route for residents to flee Gaza City
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City

Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after a massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.

The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street," spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza City

Gaza

Offensive

LBCI Next
Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City
Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-16

Gaza Civil Defense says no place left for residents of Gaza City to flee: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-07

Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-08

Israeli PM tells Gaza City residents to 'leave now' as assault intensifies

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:04

UN rights chief demands end to 'carnage' amid Israel's Gaza City assault

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:59

Israel says struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:15

Spain's king denounces 'unspeakable suffering' of Gazans

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

US balances support: Arab-Islamic summit raises voice against Israel, but will it matter?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Russian Orthodox head lauds Pope Leo, hopes to build church ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-12

Syrian, Israeli officials to meet in Baku: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Under US pressure, Syria and Israel inch toward security deal: Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

LBCI
Middle East News
09:56

Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Lebanese Cabinet announces approved measures following session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More