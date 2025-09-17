News
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-09-2025 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel announces 'temporary' route for residents to flee Gaza City
Israel announced on Wednesday a "temporary" new route for residents to flee Gaza City, as it launched an intense ground offensive after a massive bombardment of the Palestinian territory's main city.
The Israeli military "announces the opening of a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street," spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement, adding that "the route will be open for 48 hours only."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza City
Gaza
Offensive
