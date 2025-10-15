Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president

15-10-2025 | 04:54
Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president
Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president

Serbia needs to "get concrete about joining" the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, urging Belgrade to act on the rule of law, electoral reforms, media freedoms and sanctions against Russia.

"We need to see greater alignment in our foreign policy, including on sanctions against Russia," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

AFP

World News

Serbia

EU

Bloc

President

