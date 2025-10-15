News
Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president
World News
15-10-2025 | 04:54
Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president
Serbia needs to "get concrete about joining" the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, urging Belgrade to act on the rule of law, electoral reforms, media freedoms and sanctions against Russia.
"We need to see greater alignment in our foreign policy, including on sanctions against Russia," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.
AFP
World News
Serbia
EU
Bloc
President
Next
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP
Previous
0
World News
2025-10-09
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
World News
2025-10-09
EU chief survives confidence votes in bloc's parliament
0
Middle East News
2025-09-17
Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'
Middle East News
2025-09-17
Israel warns EU any sanctions will get 'appropriate response'
0
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
World News
2025-09-02
Putin says Russia has never opposed Ukraine joining the EU
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Hamas official says group still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan
0
Middle East News
07:45
Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations
Middle East News
07:45
Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations
0
Middle East News
07:37
Syrian President during meeting with Putin: Committed to all previous agreements
Middle East News
07:37
Syrian President during meeting with Putin: Committed to all previous agreements
0
Middle East News
06:20
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
Middle East News
06:20
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
0
World News
04:11
Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP
World News
04:11
Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
Lebanon News
2025-10-07
President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity
0
Middle East News
07:45
Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations
Middle East News
07:45
Putin affirms to al-Sharaa Russia’s readiness to strengthen relations
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
Lebanon News
2025-10-09
Lebanese Information Minister: Garbage landfill in Jdeideh to continue receiving waste until end of 2026
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
2
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:20
Lebanese Army receives two kidnapped men from Syrian-Lebanese border
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
6
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
09:00
UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:23
Hamas to begin returning remains of four Israeli hostages Tuesday evening
8
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI sources: Lebanon highlights Israeli violations in meeting without Morgan Ortagus
