Saudi Arabia to support Yemeni government with around $368 million: Source tells Reuters

Middle East News
20-09-2025 | 10:28
High views
Saudi Arabia will provide around 1.38 billion riyals ($368 million) in economic support to the internationally recognized Yemeni government based in Aden, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The new grant will be given through the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen with the aim of supporting the government's budget, the source said.


Reuters
 

