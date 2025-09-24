Iran’s president tells UN his country is not seeking nuclear weapons

Middle East News
24-09-2025 | 10:22
High views
Iran’s president tells UN his country is not seeking nuclear weapons
Iran’s president tells UN his country is not seeking nuclear weapons

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the United Nations on Wednesday that his country is not seeking to develop nuclear weapons, rejecting Western accusations on the issue.

Speaking in New York, Pezeshkian said: “I declare once again, before this assembly, that Iran has never sought and will never seek to build a nuclear bomb. We do not want nuclear weapons.”

AFP

LBCI Next
Syria, Israel near 'de-escalation' pact: US envoy
Qatar's emir says Israel's strike on Doha was attempt to derail Gaza ceasefire talks
LBCI Previous

