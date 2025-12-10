News
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10-12-2025 | 13:15
From promise to action: EU disburses €55 million to support Lebanon
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
More than a year ago, in May 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a €1 billion aid package for Lebanon, to be delivered between 2024 and 2027.
The goal of the package is to help Lebanon confront its economic crisis, deteriorating public services, the pressures of hosting displaced populations, and to ensure stability.
That announcement is now beginning to translate into action.
At the Ministry of Finance, a €55 million agreement from the European Union was signed and is set to be disbursed in the coming days. The funding will support programs to strengthen security and stability, including border security.
Additional agreements are expected in the coming days, covering solar energy initiatives and further support for security forces, bringing the total to €132 million.
Questions remain, however, about ensuring that the funds are spent transparently.
The broader challenge for Lebanon remains: when will the country be able to stabilize its economy and strengthen its institutions and administrations without relying on external aid or support?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
