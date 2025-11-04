Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source

04-11-2025 | 03:24
Sudan army-backed council to meet on US truce proposal: Government source

Sudan's army-backed security and defense council is set to meet Tuesday to consider a U.S.-backed truce proposal, a government source told AFP, just over a week after paramilitaries overran the key city of El-Fasher.

"The Security and Defense Council will hold a meeting today to discuss the US truce proposal," the source said on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to brief the media.

AFP

