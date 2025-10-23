Vote on West Bank annexation bills 'deliberate provocation' by opposition: Israel PM office

The Israeli prime minister's office on Thursday condemned a parliamentary vote to advance two bills on West Bank annexation, calling it a "deliberate political provocation" by the opposition during the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Israel.



"The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel," the office of Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.



Earlier on Thursday, Vance said he viewed the move as an "insult" and described it as a "stupid political stunt."



AFP



