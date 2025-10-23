Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

Middle East News
23-10-2025 | 11:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli minister regrets &#39;unfortunate&#39; remarks about Saudi Arabia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday expressed regret for what he called his "unfortunate" remarks about Saudi Arabia, made in the context of normalising ties with Israel.

"My statement regarding Saudi Arabia was unfortunate, and I regret any offence it may have caused," Smotrich said in a video statement he posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, Smotrich said at a conference that Saudi Arabia should "keep riding camels" if it asks for a Palestinian state in exchange for normalising ties with Israel.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Bezalel Smotrich

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
Israel gears for confrontation with Hezbollah, challenges US Gaza strategy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-08

Saudi Arabia condemns far-right Israeli minister's 'storming' of Al-Aqsa compound

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli ground operation in Gaza City 'in strongest terms'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-01

Houthis say they launched missile at Israeli-linked tanker near Saudi Arabia's Yanbu

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-10

Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Hamas, Fatah delegations meet in Cairo to discuss post-war Gaza: Egyptian TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Middle East News
12:12

Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel's West Bank annexation bills: Joint statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-21

Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Knesset protest briefly interrupts Trump speech

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:06

Rubio says 'confident and positive' on Gaza deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

US VP departs Israel as Tel Aviv intensifies threats toward Hamas and Hezbollah—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli strikes hit near Baalbek schools; education minister vows safety and continuity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More