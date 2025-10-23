Israeli minister regrets 'unfortunate' remarks about Saudi Arabia

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Thursday expressed regret for what he called his "unfortunate" remarks about Saudi Arabia, made in the context of normalising ties with Israel.



"My statement regarding Saudi Arabia was unfortunate, and I regret any offence it may have caused," Smotrich said in a video statement he posted on X.



Earlier on Thursday, Smotrich said at a conference that Saudi Arabia should "keep riding camels" if it asks for a Palestinian state in exchange for normalising ties with Israel.



