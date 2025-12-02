Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office

02-12-2025 | 08:10
Trump invites Israel&#39;s Netanyahu to White House: PM office
Trump invites Israel's Netanyahu to White House: PM office

U.S. President Donald Trump has invited Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House in the "near future," the prime minister's office said on Monday, shortly after Trump said Israel should maintain a strong and true dialogue with Syria.

A visit to the White House would mark the Israeli prime minister's fifth since Trump returned to office in January. The two leaders have publicly projected a close relationship, though U.S. and Israeli sources have said Trump has at times expressed frustration with Netanyahu.

The prime minister's office said Netanyahu and Trump discussed disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza. Trump in September announced a plan to end the Gaza war and a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been in place since October.

Trump earlier said in a statement that it was very important that Israel maintained a "strong and true dialogue" with neighboring Syria, and that "nothing takes place that will interfere with Syria's evolution into a prosperous state."

"Syria and Israel will have a long and prosperous relationship together," said Trump, whose administration is trying to broker a non-aggression pact between the two states.


Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Israel

Netanyahu

White House

PM

Office

