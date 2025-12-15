Iran Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi 'unwell' after violent arrest: Supporters

Iranian Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi was taken to hospital twice after being violently arrested last week and appeared unwell in her first telephone contact since being detained, her supporters said Monday.



Mohammadi suffered "severe and repeated baton blows to the head and neck" during her arrest and in the call "her physical condition was not good, and she appeared unwell," her foundation said in a statement.



Iranian civil society activists including prize-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi called for the "immediate and unconditional release" of Mohammadi and other campaigners arrested on Friday.





AFP