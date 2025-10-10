'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win

10-10-2025 | 06:14
&#39;I am in shock,&#39; Venezuela&#39;s Machado says after Nobel peace prize win
'I am in shock,' Venezuela's Machado says after Nobel peace prize win

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said she was "in shock" to learn she had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, according to a video sent by her press team to AFP.

"I'm in shock!" Machado is heard saying by telephone to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who replaced her as candidate in the last presidential elections after she was barred from running.

"We're shocked with joy," replies Gonzalez, who went into exile almost a year ago. "What is this? I can't believe it," insists the 58-year-old Machado, who lives in hiding in Venezuela.


AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Maria Corina Machado

Nobel Peace Prize

Win

Trump, 79, to get second medical check-up this year
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize
