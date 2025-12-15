Saudi sets new death penalty record after executing 340 people in 2025: AFP tally

15-12-2025 | 07:42
Saudi sets new death penalty record after executing 340 people in 2025: AFP tally
Saudi sets new death penalty record after executing 340 people in 2025: AFP tally

Saudi Arabia set a new record for the number of executions carried out in a single year, according to an AFP tally, with the kingdom killing 340 people so far this year after authorities said three people were put to death on Monday.

The toll marks the second-straight year Saudi Arabia has broken its own record since rights groups first began documenting the number of executions in 1990s. The kingdom executed 338 people in 2024, an AFP tally showed.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Death

Penalty

Record

