Iran's military says attacked US bases in Kuwait

Middle East News
23-07-2026 | 02:47
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Iran&#39;s military says attacked US bases in Kuwait
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Iran's military says attacked US bases in Kuwait

Iran's army and its Revolutionary Guards on Thursday said they attacked several U.S. bases in Kuwait following attacks by American forces on Iran.

The Guards claimed attacks on Ali Al Salem base, Camp Udairi and a telecommunications tower, while the army said it targeted Camp Doha, Ali Al Salem base and Camp Arifjan, according to separate statements by the forces carried by state TV.


AFP
 

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