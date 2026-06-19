One dead in Russian drone strikes on civilian ships in Black Sea: Ukrainian minister

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19-06-2026 | 02:55
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One dead in Russian drone strikes on civilian ships in Black Sea: Ukrainian minister
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One dead in Russian drone strikes on civilian ships in Black Sea: Ukrainian minister

Russian drone attacks hit two civilian vessels in the Black Sea late Thursday, killing one person and wounding five others, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba said Friday.

One ship was operating under the flag of Panama and the other Saint Kitts and Neveis, Kuleba posted on Telegram.

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