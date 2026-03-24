Iran arrests 466 people accused of online activity undermining national security: IRNA

Iranian police arrested 466 people accused of online activities aimed at undermining national security, state media reported on Tuesday, in one of the biggest security sweeps ⁠since the start of the war with Israel and the United States.



Iranian media have reported more than 1,000 arrests over the course of the month, pertaining to ⁠individuals accused of filming sensitive locations, sharing anti-government content online, or "cooperating with the enemy."



A ⁠police statement said the arrests followed intelligence and technical monitoring in ⁠recent days, alleging the individuals were connected ⁠to “enemy” networks seeking to create internal instability.





Reuters