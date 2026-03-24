Reuters: Iran toughens negotiating stance amid mediation efforts

Middle East News
24-03-2026 | 11:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Reuters: Iran toughens negotiating stance amid mediation efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Reuters: Iran toughens negotiating stance amid mediation efforts

Iran's negotiating posture has hardened sharply since the war began, with the Revolutionary ‌Guards exerting growing influence over decision-making, and it will demand significant concessions from the United States if mediation efforts lead to serious negotiations, three senior sources in Tehran said.

In any talks with the U.S., Iran would not only demand an end to the war but concessions that are likely red lines for U.S. President Donald Trump - guarantees against future military action, compensation for wartime losses and formal control of the Strait of Hormuz, the sources said.

Iran would also refuse to negotiate any limitations to its ballistic missile programme, they said, an issue that had been a red line for Tehran during the talks that were taking place when the U.S. and Israel launched their attack last month.

Reuters

Middle East News

toughens

negotiating

stance

mediation

efforts

LBCI Next
Turkey: No issues with natural gas flow from Iran
Iran arrests 466 people accused of online activity undermining national security: IRNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-17

Macquarie walks away from Kuwait oil pipelines deal amid Iran war: Sources to Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-16

Hamas holds talks with Council of Peace amid tensions over Iran war: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-16

Iran says US stance on nuclear issue 'more realistic'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Qatar says 'supports all diplomatic efforts' to end Iran war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
16:48

UN nuclear watchdog urges 'maximum restraint' after Iran says strike hit Bushehr plant

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
16:23

Iraq to summon US charge d'affaires, Iran ambassador over strikes: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Iran says US and Israel attacked area near Bushehr nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
Middle East News
13:25

Woman killed in northern Israel after rockets fired from Lebanon: Emergency services

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-07

Loud explosions heard in Bahrain's Manama: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

Missile explodes mid-air, debris falls over Kesserwan with no strikes reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Explosion heard in Sahel Alma, cause unknown

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Israeli Channel 12: US official says Iranian missile that fell in Lebanon may have been intended for Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:14

Iranian missile intercepted over Lebanese airspace for first time by foreign warship, sources told Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

Lebanon revokes accreditation of Iran's appointed ambassador, orders departure by March 29

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

Lebanon says withdrawal of accreditation for Iranian ambassador does not sever ties with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Hezbollah condemns Lebanese foreign ministry decision against Iranian ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Israel's military to occupy swathe of southern Lebanon, Defense Minister says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More