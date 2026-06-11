Qatar negotiators depart Tehran after talks on US, Iran: Diplomat to AFP

Middle East News
11-06-2026 | 03:56
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Qatar negotiators depart Tehran after talks on US, Iran: Diplomat to AFP
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Qatar negotiators depart Tehran after talks on US, Iran: Diplomat to AFP

Qatari negotiators have departed Tehran following discussions on the Middle East war, a diplomat told AFP on Thursday, as the U.S. and Iran traded strikes once more.

"The Qatari delegation departed from Tehran this morning following talks with Iranian officials... that lasted into the early hours of this morning," the diplomat said on condition of anonymity, adding the discussions were "conducted in coordination with the United States".

AFP

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