US, Iran officials to hold indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday: Diplomat

Middle East News
01-07-2026 | 03:33
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US, Iran officials to hold indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday: Diplomat
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US, Iran officials to hold indirect talks in Doha on Wednesday: Diplomat

U.S. and Iranian officials will hold indirect lower-level technical talks with mediators on Wednesday on a deal aimed at permanently ending the Middle East war, a diplomat with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

"U.S. and Iranian officials are to hold indirect technical talks on Wednesday in Doha with Qatari and Pakistani mediators on the memorandum of understanding and building on the progress made at the Lake Lucerne Summit," the diplomat said.

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff would not be taking part in the technical talks, the diplomat added, after they met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday.


AFP

Middle East News

US

Iran

Doha

Diplomat

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