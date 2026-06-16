Israel seizes powers over Hebron shrine from Palestinian Authority

Middle East News
16-06-2026 | 11:17
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Israel seizes powers over Hebron shrine from Palestinian Authority
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Israel seizes powers over Hebron shrine from Palestinian Authority

Israel has seized planning and construction powers at a Jewish and Muslim shrine in the occupied West Bank from the Palestinian Authority, scrapping an agreement in place since the 1990s, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on Tuesday.

Under the 1997 Hebron Agreement, Palestinians controlled planning and construction in the entire city, including the Jewish Tomb of the Patriarchs and the adjoining Muslim Ibrahimi Mosque.

The far-right minister said he had given the final sign-off late on Monday to the transfer of those powers as they affected the religious site and the nearby Jewish settlement to Israeli authorities.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Hebron

Shrine

Palestinian Authority

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