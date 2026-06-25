Ghalibaf rejects US claim that unfrozen assets will be used to buy American goods

Middle East News
25-06-2026 | 08:47
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Ghalibaf rejects US claim that unfrozen assets will be used to buy American goods
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Ghalibaf rejects US claim that unfrozen assets will be used to buy American goods

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said on Thursday that U.S. claims that Tehran would use unfrozen assets to purchase American agricultural products are false.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said, “The United States exports only genetically modified soybeans, false promises and nonsense.”

His comments came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated remarks made on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump that a large portion of Iran’s unfrozen assets would be used to purchase American food and medicine. Iran, however, has maintained that it will decide for itself how the funds are spent.

Reuters

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