Gulf FMs say Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for 'lasting' peace

Middle East News
25-06-2026 | 12:48
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Gulf FMs say Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for &#39;lasting&#39; peace
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Gulf FMs say Iran proxies, missiles must be addressed for 'lasting' peace

The Gulf's top diplomats said on Thursday that dealing with Iran's proxies and missiles was key to lasting peace, and that any trade and investment with Tehran would be reversible and contingent on it respecting its deal with the U.S.

"The Ministers further emphasized that lasting regional peace and security requires addressing the full spectrum of Iran’s threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support of proxies in the region," they said in a joint statement following a meeting co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and reversible, contingent on Iran's compliance with the MOU and the final agreement, cessation of its destabilizing behavior, and creation of the conditions necessary for economic engagement," they added.

AFP

Middle East News

proxies,

missiles

addressed

'lasting'

peace

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