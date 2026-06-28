Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'

Qatar's interior ministry said on Sunday a Qatari national was ‌killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to "military operations in the area" after a vessel carrying him ⁠and another person went missing.



The ministry said the second individual was injured, adding that it located the missing vessel in the early hours of Sunday after search ‌operations ⁠that started a day earlier.



It did not give the location of the incident and ⁠did not say whether the shrapnel was linked to Iranian drones ⁠launched against U.S. military sites in Kuwait and ⁠Bahrain on Sunday.



Reuters