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Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'
Middle East News
28-06-2026 | 13:39
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Qatar says citizen killed from shrapnel due to 'military operations'
Qatar's interior ministry said on Sunday a Qatari national was killed after sustaining injuries from shrapnel due to "military operations in the area" after a vessel carrying him and another person went missing.
The ministry said the second individual was injured, adding that it located the missing vessel in the early hours of Sunday after search operations that started a day earlier.
It did not give the location of the incident and did not say whether the shrapnel was linked to Iranian drones launched against U.S. military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain on Sunday.
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
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