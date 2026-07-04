Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister

Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.



Speaking at a press conference ⁠in Egypt's new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3 billion would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.



He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by ⁠the start of the autumn.







Reuters