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Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister
Middle East News
04-07-2026 | 08:34
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Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister
Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.
Speaking at a press conference in Egypt's new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3 billion would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.
He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by the start of the autumn.
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