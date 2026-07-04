Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister

Middle East News
04-07-2026 | 08:34
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Egypt expects &euro;1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister
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Egypt expects €1.5 billion from EU assistance package in coming days: Minister

Egypt expects to receive €1.5 billion ($1.72 billion) from the European Union in the coming days, the first of two remaining tranches of a €5 billion macro-financial assistance package, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference ⁠in Egypt's new administrative capital alongside European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica, Abdelatty said the outstanding €3 billion would be disbursed in two equal tranches of €1.5 billion each.

He said Cairo hoped the last payment would be transferred by ⁠the start of the autumn.



Reuters
 

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Hundreds gather at Khamenei funeral venue ahead of opening Saturday: AFP
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