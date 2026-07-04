Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran

Middle East News
04-07-2026 | 12:26
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Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran
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Mass grief at Khamenei funeral projects hardline grip on post-war Iran

Tens of thousands of Iranians thronged a vast outdoor prayer complex in Tehran on Saturday to view the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader killed at the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, and his family.

Dressed in black and draped in the red, white and green flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran, mourners held up portraits of Khamenei and his son and successor, Mojtaba.

In a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic's theocratic state and revolutionary zeal, Iran is staging a week of mass funeral processions for the supreme leader killed in February by the opening airstrikes of the war.


Reuters
 

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