Palestinian technocratic committee says ready to govern Gaza

The Palestinian technocratic committee set up by the Board of Peace established by U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday it was ready to govern the Gaza Strip after Hamas announced it had dissolved its ruling body.



"We affirm that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available," Ali Shaath, head of the committee, wrote on X.



The dissolution of the 15-member Hamas body that governed Gaza for nearly two decades paves the way for the NCAG to assume administrative responsibilities in the territory.



AFP