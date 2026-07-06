News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bil Aleb
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
27
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian technocratic committee says ready to govern Gaza
Middle East News
06-07-2026 | 07:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian technocratic committee says ready to govern Gaza
The Palestinian technocratic committee set up by the Board of Peace established by U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday it was ready to govern the Gaza Strip after Hamas announced it had dissolved its ruling body.
"We affirm that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is fully prepared to assume its national responsibilities as soon as the necessary resources and capabilities are available," Ali Shaath, head of the committee, wrote on X.
The dissolution of the 15-member Hamas body that governed Gaza for nearly two decades paves the way for the NCAG to assume administrative responsibilities in the territory.
AFP
Middle East News
technocratic
committee
ready
govern
Next
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:58
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
World News
08:58
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
0
World News
2026-05-02
UK PM Starmer says there could be new powers to ban pro-Palestinian marches
World News
2026-05-02
UK PM Starmer says there could be new powers to ban pro-Palestinian marches
0
World News
2026-06-26
Xi says China ready to aid Venezuela 'reconstruction' after quakes: Xinhua
World News
2026-06-26
Xi says China ready to aid Venezuela 'reconstruction' after quakes: Xinhua
0
World News
2026-06-25
Modi says India ready to aid Venezuela after deadly quakes
World News
2026-06-25
Modi says India ready to aid Venezuela after deadly quakes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:25
Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will 'finish the job'
World News
12:25
Trump says there will either be a deal with Iran or US will 'finish the job'
0
World News
08:58
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
World News
08:58
Trump's Board of Peace says Palestinian technocratic committee must control Gaza arms
0
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
0
Middle East News
04:40
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
Middle East News
04:40
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Iran says US strikes damage diplomatic efforts
Middle East News
2026-06-10
Iran says US strikes damage diplomatic efforts
0
World News
2026-06-16
Magnitude 6.7 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi island, agency says
World News
2026-06-16
Magnitude 6.7 quake hits Indonesia's Sulawesi island, agency says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
100 days of war: Lebanon counts the human and economic cost
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-09
100 days of war: Lebanon counts the human and economic cost
0
World News
2026-06-05
France says Macron, Merz, Starmer to meet Ukraine's Zelensky Sunday in London
World News
2026-06-05
France says Macron, Merz, Starmer to meet Ukraine's Zelensky Sunday in London
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:53
Netanyahu says some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel
Lebanon News
12:53
Netanyahu says some Lebanese Christian villages 'asked to be annexed' by Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Southern Lebanon withdrawal expected within weeks as Israel advances security plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Southern Lebanon withdrawal expected within weeks as Israel advances security plan
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Billboards marking US Independence anniversary spark debate in Lebanon: The details
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanon president says Israeli occupation in south preventing army deployment
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
Lebanon News
05:29
Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion
6
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
Middle East News
06:05
Hamas dissolves Gaza governing body: Group official
7
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women
Lebanon News
07:06
Lebanon state media says Israeli strike on south kills four, including three women
8
Middle East News
04:40
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
Middle East News
04:40
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More