Doha condemns Iran for 'unacceptable assault' on Qatari tanker

Gulf emirate Qatar on Tuesday condemned Iran for an attack on one of its liquefied natural gas tankers as was transiting off the coast of Oman.



"The targeting of the Qatari vessel 'Al-Rekayyat' while transiting near the Strait of Hormuz constitutes an unacceptable attack on the security & safety of international maritime navigation," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari wrote on X adding Qatar holds Iran "fully legally responsible for this attack & for any resulting damages & consequences".



AFP