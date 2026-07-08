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UN inquiry urges release of Gaza doctor held by Israel since December 2024
Middle East News
08-07-2026 | 07:15
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UN inquiry urges release of Gaza doctor held by Israel since December 2024
A United Nations inquiry on Wednesday expressed concern at reports of abuse against a prominent Palestinian doctor seized by the Israeli military in Gaza in December 2024 and still being held in Israel and urged his release.
The U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, called for the immediate release of Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
Rights groups and Abu Safiya's lawyer have said his life is in imminent danger, and he continues to be held without charge, according to the Physicians for Human Rights Israel, an Israeli rights group.
"The actions of the Israeli Prison Service guards towards Palestinian detainees raise grave concerns of violations of international law that likely amount to international crimes. Dr. Abu Safiya’s medical condition is the direct result of these actions," the U.N. inquiry said in a statement.
An Israel Prison Service spokesperson said on Wednesday: "The allegations and characterisations described are false, outrageous, and entirely without factual basis."
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