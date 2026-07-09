Fighter jet escorted Khamenei coffin to final burial in Mashhad

At least one fighter jet escorted the plane carrying late Iranian leader Ali Khamenei to his final burial in the eastern holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, footage from the supreme leader's website showed.



Khamenei's coffin, alongside those of family members killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes in February that began the Middle East war, were transported from Iraq where massive crowds attended funeral ceremonies in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.





AFP