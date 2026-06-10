U.S. President Donald Trump said ‌on Wednesday that the United States is going to attack Iran "very hard" if no peace deal is finalized.



"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard, resuming bombing," Trump told reporters at the White House, citing Iran's downing of an Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.



The president reiterated ‌that Iran will be hit on Wednesday.



"We want a deal that is meaningful, we want a deal that works," Trump added about the negotiations with Iran.



Trump said that Iran has already agreed to not obtaining a nuclear weapon, but the agreement still needs to be signed.



Reuters