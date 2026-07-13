Iran's Guards claim strikes against Oman and Bahrain

Middle East News
13-07-2026 | 02:46
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Iran&#39;s Guards claim strikes against Oman and Bahrain
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Iran's Guards claim strikes against Oman and Bahrain

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Monday claimed strikes against Bahrain and Oman, saying they destroyed radar systems in Oman and targeted U.S. military facilities on the southern edge of Manama.

"In addition to targeting U.S. military facilities and infrastructure in Juffair, Bahrain, where fires are raging, the navy of the Revolutionary Guards has... targeted and destroyed the long-range airborne FPS radar and the ship-detection radar in the Sultanate of Oman," said a statement from the Guards carried by their Sepah news outlet.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Guards

Strikes

Oman

Bahrain

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