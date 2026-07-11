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Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday
World News
11-07-2026 | 12:21
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Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Monday visit the site of a wildfire in the south of the country that killed 12 people, the government said Saturday.
Sanchez changed his schedule to travel to the affected area, where a devastating fire has burned 6,600 hectares and is one of the deadliest in Spain's recent history.
AFP
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