Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday

World News
11-07-2026 | 12:21
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Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday
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Spanish PM to visit site of deadly wildfire on Monday

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Monday visit the site of a wildfire in the south of the country that killed 12 people, the government said Saturday.

Sanchez changed his schedule to travel to the affected area, where a devastating fire has burned 6,600 hectares and is one of the deadliest in Spain's recent history.

AFP

World News

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