Iran says will stop complying with deal if US does not honor commitments

Iran on Monday said it would no longer abide by the memorandum of understanding signed with the United States if Washington failed to uphold its commitments to end the war.



"Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours... We will continue to act in this manner," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press conference in Tehran, following the latest bout of hostilities between the foes.





AFP