Houthi forces say will respond to Saudi airport strikes

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Monday said they would respond to an attack on Sanaa airport which they blamed on Saudi Arabia, but was claimed by the Riyadh-backed Yemeni government.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree accused Saudi Arabia of "ending the de-escalation phase and bearing full responsibility for the consequences of its aggression. We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished."





AFP