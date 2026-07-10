Iran will respond against Israel if infrastructure attacked: Security official

The head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council vowed to respond to any attack on his country's infrastructure, warning Israel would not be spared following recent exchanges of fire with the United States.



"As we have already announced, any attack on infrastructure will be retaliated against, and the criminal Zionist regime responsible for these atrocities will not be safe from the response of our fighters," Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said in a statement carried by state TV.



AFP



