Houthis say shot down Saudi surveillance drone

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said they shot down on Tuesday a Saudi-operated reconnaissance drone, as hostilities erupted a day earlier between the two sides for the first time in years.



The fighters "succeeded in shooting down an enemy Saudi 'Wing Loong II' reconnaissance aircraft while it was carrying out hostile missions at dawn today over Al-Bayda Governorate in the centre of the country," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.



AFP