Iran says 'no urgency' to meet US envoys in Switzerland

The Iranian foreign ministry said Friday there was "no urgency" to meet U.S. negotiators in Switzerland, as a memorandum of understanding to end the Middle East war had already been signed electronically.



"Given that the signing of the text of the MoU was done digitally on June 18, there is no urgency to hold the said meeting in Switzerland, but we are planning to hold a meeting in the coming days," the ministry's spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said.



AFP



