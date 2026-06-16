Trump says 'soon we will be able' to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. will soon be able to reimpose sanctions against Russian oil, at the G7 summit where leaders are seeking to ratchet up pressure against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.



"Soon we will be able to do that as the oil is now flowing" through the Strait of Hormuz after the deal with Iran to end the Middle East war, Trump said. Washington had imposed and then extended a sanctions waiver for Russian oil cargoes already at sea, troubling European allies.





AFP