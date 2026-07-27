Iran says summoned French envoy over 'interference' in internal affairs

Iran's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned the French ambassador to Tehran to protest what it described as "interference in Iran's internal affairs" by two diplomats who were briefly detained earlier this month.



"Yesterday, the French ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it was stressed that the French government must cease such actions and such interference in Iran's internal affairs under misleading labels," said the ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing, adding that the diplomats had carried out activities "that were in no way justified."







AFP