Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones targeting military sites: Defense ministry

Middle East News
31-07-2026 | 07:17
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Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones targeting military sites: Defense ministry
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Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones targeting military sites: Defense ministry

Kuwaiti forces destroyed Iranian drones targeting "vital and military facilities," the defense ministry said on Friday.

"The hostile targets were engaged and destroyed. This resulted in material damage due to falling shrapnel, without any human casualties being recorded," it said in a statement.


AFP
 

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