Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Tuesday that they had attacked an airport in Saudi Arabia, as tensions between the two foes brewed after the rebels declared a maritime blockade on Riyadh and struck its ships.



Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said they "successfully targeted a sensitive target belonging to the Saudi enemy at Najran Airport using a drone," adding that the strike on the southern airport was "in response to the Saudi enemy's violation of airspace over the Saada and Hajjah governorates using drones."





AFP