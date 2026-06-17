UK PM says Russian warship's warning shots in Channel 'reckless' but not 'sinister”

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17-06-2026 | 04:08
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UK PM says Russian warship&#39;s warning shots in Channel &#39;reckless&#39; but not &#39;sinister”
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UK PM says Russian warship's warning shots in Channel 'reckless' but not 'sinister”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said a Russian warship's warning shots fired near a yacht in the English Channel were "reckless" but not "sinister."

"I think it's reckless," Starmer told the GB News television channel following the incident in which shots were fired on Tuesday near the vessel 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight.

"We were discussing it here at the G7 yesterday, so we've got to be on our guard, but the incident in the Channel … (the) MoD (Ministry of Defense) assessment is that it was actually a drifting warship, rather than anything more sinister," he added.

AFP

World News

UK

Russia

Warning

Keir Starmer

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